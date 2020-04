Hospitalizations, Deaths Higher for Coronavirus Patients with Diabetes

(WFAA) – According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, 28% of COVID-19 patients who have required hospitalization in Dallas County are diabetic. While the state of Texas says it does not yet have data to provide trends showing diabetes and coronavirus complications, Louisiana does. Data released by the state health department on Monday shows 40% of Louisiana patients who died from COVID-19 had diabetes.