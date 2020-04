Judge Rules Woman Must Have Contraceptive Device

(BBC) – A woman with learning disabilities should be fitted with a contraceptive device against her will, a judge ruled. Specialists told Mrs Justice Gwynneth Knowles the woman, who has given birth to a number of children and had them taken from her, was pregnant again. The court heard the woman, aged in her 20s, had a number of health problems and further pregnancies could pose a significant risk to her.