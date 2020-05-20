All Adults in England to Be Deemed Organ Donors in ‘Opt-Out’ System

(The Guardian) – All adults in England will be considered organ donors when they die, after a change to the law this week that will presume consent unless the family intervenes or the individual opts out. At present 80% of adults in England say they would consider becoming a donor, but fewer than 40% have signed up to the current register. The change, which comes into effect on 20 May, could save hundreds of lives each year.