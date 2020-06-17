Covid-19 Poses Challenges to Americans Living with Disabilities, Experts Say

(UPI) – Americans living with physical and intellectual disabilities need to stay at home as much as possible to minimize their risk from COVID-19 even as many states reopen from lockdown, experts said Wednesday. That’s because the challenges posed by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, aren’t limited to concerns over health and prognosis, according to Dr. Lisa Iezzoni, director of the Mongan Institute for Health Policy at Massachusetts General Hospital.