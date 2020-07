Austin Hospital Withheld Treatment from Disabled Man Who Contracted Coronavirus

(The Texan) – Michael Hickson, husband to Melissa and father of five children, died at age 46 on Thursday, June 11 at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center after the hospital withheld treatment from him, including hydration and nutrition, for six days. His wife was not notified of his death until the next morning after his remains had already been transported to a funeral home without her permission.