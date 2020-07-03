Quadriplegic COVID-19 Patient Dies after Austin Hospital Stops Treatment

July 3, 2020

(WFAA) – In early June, Michael Hickson was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center from a nursing home. Michael Hickson tested positive for COVID-19. He was also a quadriplegic and incapacitated. The hospital eventually stopped treating him. About a week after he got there, he died. Michael’s wife, Melissa Hickson, recorded a conversation with the doctor, who explained why.”Will it affect his quality, will it improve his quality of life?” The doctor asked. “And the answer is no.”

