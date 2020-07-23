Families of Children with Special Needs Are Suing in Several States. Here’s Why

(NPR) – Ince and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to get Hawaii’s Department of Education to pay for the services Alexis needs in a facility where she can see other children. They are part of a growing number of parents around the country who are suing schools and state education departments over this issue. The Ince’s attorney, Keith Peck, has also filed a suit seeking class action status for all families in the state who argue their students’ Individualized Education Plans have been breached during the pandemic.