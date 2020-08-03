WHO Promotes China’s Organ Transplant Program, Despite Allegations of Human Rights Abuses

(Fox News) – At a time when the relationship between the World Health Organization (WHO) and China is under intense scrutiny, human rights activists and health experts also are questioning the organization’s stance on Beijing’s questionable organ donation program. Earlier this year, the London-based China Tribunal determined that, “beyond a reasonable doubt,” hearts, lungs, kidneys and livers were being harvested from ethnic and religious minorities – sometimes while still alive and otherwise healthy.