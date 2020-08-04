Getting into U.S. Medical Schools Wasn’t Easy for Them. Now International Students Are Smoothing the Path for Others

(STAT News) – But because Virji, now a second-year student at Harvard Medical School, had always aspired to become a physician and knew the quality of the schools here in the U.S., he kept on. Now he and several other international medical students have launched a mentorship network that helps prospective and current international medical students wade through the application process, tackle the logistics of financing their education, and handle the pressures of school once they’re enrolled in a program. In the three months since the start of F-1 Doctors — named after the visa type that most international students need in order to study in the U.S. — nearly 80 mentors from more than 30 countries have signed up to be a part of the program, as have more than 60 mentees.