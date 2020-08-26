Many People of Color, Immigrants Among 1,080 US Health Workers Lost to COVID

(Kaiser Health News) – More than 1,000 front-line health care workers reportedly have died of COVID-19, according to Lost on the Frontline, an ongoing investigation by The Guardian and KHN to track and memorialize every U.S. health care worker who dies from the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the organizations published a major interactive database. It is the most comprehensive accounting of U.S. health care workers’ deaths in the country. The virus has taken a disproportionate toll on communities of color and immigrants — and health workers haven’t been spared.