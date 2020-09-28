‘There Is a Fear That This Will Eradicate Dwarfism’: The Controversy Over a New Growth Drug

(The Guardian) – The treatment is in its “early days”, but she believes that it is potentially life-changing. It is also a treatment that is the subject of division within the dwarfism community, with many believing that achondroplasia, along with other forms of dwarfism, is not something to be “fixed”. Earlier this month, the results of the phase-three study of vosoritide, the drug Samuel takes, were published in the medical journal the Lancet (the previous phase established that it was safe). Covering several countries, with 119 children taking part, it found that those taking the drug for a year grew faster than those on a placebo.