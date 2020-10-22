For-Profit Nursing Homes’ Pleas for Government Money Brings Scrutiny

(NPR) – Nursing homes have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus. Residents account for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths nationwide. The industry says that facilities have also been overwhelmed by costs, and they’re asking for billions in aid from the federal government. But recent studies suggest that for-profit ownership may have endangered residents by skimping on care, while funneling cash to owners and investors.