Doctors Without Borders to Deploy Additional Teams in France to Help with COVID Case Increase

(Newsweek) – Doctors Without Borders is looking to increase its relief work in France, as the European nation confronts an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. The Paris-founded humanitarian aid organization (Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in French) issued a public call to medical professionals and paramedics on Wednesday asking for their assistance. In a statement, the international non-profit said additional help is necessary to support nursing homes and residential care facilities in the Paris area, citing “a glaring shortage” of medical staff.