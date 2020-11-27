Chinese Doctors Harvested Organs of Car Crash Victims and Patients with Severe Brain Damage

(Newsweek) – Six people including several doctors have been imprisoned in southeast China for illegally harvesting organs from traffic accident victims. Local media reports the group removed the livers and kidneys from 11 people at a hospital in Anhui province between 2017 and 2018. The trafficking ring deceived the families of the deceased into believing they had made official organ donations.