Study: Black Americans in NYC Up to 40% Less Likely to Suffer Severe COVID-19

(UPI) – Black people in New York City are up to 40% less likely to experience serious illness from COVID-19 and have a 30% lower risk for death than White people, according to an analysis published Friday by JAMA Network Open. This is despite the fact that they are 30% more likely to test positive for the virus, the data showed. In addition, while hospitalization rates were similar for Black, Hispanic and White people in the city, Asian Americans and those of mixed racial background had up to a 60% higher risk for needing hospital care, the researchers said.