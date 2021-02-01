Drop in COVID-19 Cases Seen in Nursing Homes as U.S. Vaccine Effort Makes Headway

(Medical Xpress) – As America’s vaccination campaign begins to gain momentum, a promising sign has emerged: Federal data shows that coronavirus cases in nursing homes have declined over the past four weeks. The country recorded 17,584 cases in nursing homes during the week ending Jan. 17, The New York Times reported. A month earlier, during the week ending Dec. 20, more than 32,500 cases were reported.