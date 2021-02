Exclusive: Merck Anti-Baldness Drug Propecia Has Long Trial of Suicide Reports, Records Show

(Reuters) – Newly unsealed court documents and other records show that Merck & Co and U.S. regulators knew about reports of suicidal behavior in men taking the company’s anti-baldness treatment Propecia when they decided not to warn consumers of those potential risks in a 2011 update of the popular drug’s label.