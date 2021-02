‘A Second Chance’: First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant Completed

(The Guardian) – Doctors at New York University’s Langone Health have completed the very first successful face and double hand transplant, a historic first. “We’ve succeeded in a tremendous undertaking that shows we can continue to take on new challenges and advance the field of transplantation,” Dr Eduardo D Rodriguez, who has led at least four face transplant surgeries, told NBC’s The Today Show.