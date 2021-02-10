‘These Numbers Are Incredibly Important’: Doctors and Lawmakers Call on FDA to Address Racial Disparities in Pulse Oximeters

(STAT News) – Along-documented, under-the-radar disparity is garnering new attention as the Covid-19 pandemic stretches into another year: Some pulse oximeters, which measure oxygen levels and are critical to making decisions about patient care, aren’t as accurate in Black patients and other people of color. New research on the issue has drawn the attention of lawmakers and clinicians alike, who say they want to see the Food and Drug Administration launch sweeping studies to analyze how well pulse oximeters used in the hospital and at home work in a diverse pool of patients.