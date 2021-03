THC Persists in Breast Milk 6 Weeks After Quitting Cannabis

(Medscape) – Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component of cannabis, remains detectable in breast milk even after weeks of abstinence, new data show. The estimated half-life of THC in breast milk is 17 days, according to the study results, with a projected time to elimination of more than 6 weeks. The clinical importance of the remaining THC is up for debate, according to some experts.