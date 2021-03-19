A Woman Lost Her Pregnancy But Was Jailed for Abortion. She Later Died.

(NBC News) – El Salvador has a total ban on abortion — one of the world’s most restrictive — and sentences can run up to 50 years in prison. It is estimated that between 2000 and 2019, 181 women suffered obstetric emergencies but were criminalized for alleged abortions or charged with aggravated homicides. The Inter-American Court began an investigation of the case in 2012 after Manuela’s relatives could not get justice from El Salvador’s courts, the groups say.