U.S. Pledges Nearly $600 Million in Aid to Syria

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. on Tuesday said it would provide almost $600 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria aimed at helping the millions of refugees in neighboring countries as well as the Syrian population. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced the aid at a U.N. conference on Syria’s future. It comes as the war passes its 10th year and remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. A U.N.-coordinated effort is seeking some $4.2 billion to help Syrians inside the country and $5.8 billion for countries hosting refugees.