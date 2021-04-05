Vermont Is 1st State to Give Minority Residents Vaccine Priority

(Kaiser Health News) – States have tried with limited success to get covid vaccines to people of color, who have been disproportionately killed and hospitalized by the virus. Starting Thursday, Vermont explicitly gave Black adults and people from other minority communities priority status for vaccinations. Although other states have made efforts to get vaccine to people of color, Vermont is the first to offer them priority status, said Jen Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at KFF. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF.) All Black, Indigenous residents and other people of color who are permanent Vermont residents and 16 or older are eligible for the vaccine.