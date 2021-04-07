Utah Law Requires Biological Fathers to Pay Half of Pregnancy-Related Medical Costs

April 7, 2021

(NPR) – Biological fathers will soon be required to pay half of a woman’s pregnancy-related medical costs under a new Utah law that advocates believe to be the first of its kind in the United States. The law requires the biological father to pay 50% of a pregnant woman’s out-of-pocket medical costs, including health insurance premiums and hospital birth. It was signed by Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox last month and will take effect on May 5. 

News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

