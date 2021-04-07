Utah Law Requires Biological Fathers to Pay Half of Pregnancy-Related Medical Costs

(NPR) – Biological fathers will soon be required to pay half of a woman’s pregnancy-related medical costs under a new Utah law that advocates believe to be the first of its kind in the United States. The law requires the biological father to pay 50% of a pregnant woman’s out-of-pocket medical costs, including health insurance premiums and hospital birth. It was signed by Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox last month and will take effect on May 5.