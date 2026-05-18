Elsevier vs Meta: first science publisher sues over scraped research papers

(Nature) – Science publishing giant Elsevier has joined a class-action lawsuit against Meta that alleges the reproduction of copyrighted works in developing the Llama AI model.

A scientific publisher has joined the dozens of firms and individuals suing artificial-intelligence companies over their alleged use of copyrighted works in training AI models.

Elsevier — which publishes thousands of journals, including Cell and The Lancet — was part of a class-action lawsuit filed on 5 May against technology company Meta and its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in the Southern District of New York. Also named as plaintiffs on the lawsuit are book-publishing giants Hachette and Macmillan, and the US fiction author and lawyer Scott Turow. The publishers allege that Meta obtained and reproduced copyrighted works in developing its large language model (LLM) Llama. (Read More)