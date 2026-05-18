India’s DNA map uncovers millions of missing genetic variants

(Nature) – A vast study reveals deep diversity, hidden disease risks and exposes the limits of Eurocentric medicine.

A genetic atlas emerging from India’s most extensive genomic sequencing exercise has revealed vast diversity in the population, with nearly 130 million genetic variants, almost a third of which have not been reported previously.

The GenomeIndia project analysed the whole genomes of 9,768 healthy people from 83 populations, uncovering 44 million variants absent from global scientific databases, including gnomAD, 1000 Genomes Project and GenomeAsia. (Read More)