Japanese Doctors Perform World’s First Living Donor Lung Transplant to a Covid-19 Patient

(CNN) – A Japanese woman whose lungs were severely damaged by Covid-19 has received what doctors say is the world’s first lung transplant from living donors to a recovered coronavirus patient. Kyoto University Hospital said the woman underwent an 11-hour operation by a 30-strong medical team on Wednesday to transplant lung tissue from her husband and son.Covid-19 is known to cause severe lung damage in some patients, and people around the world — including the United States — have received lung transplants as part of their recovery from the disease.