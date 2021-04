US Court Lifts Hold on Ohio’s Down Syndrome Abortion Law

(ABC News) – A divided federal appeals court lifted the hold Tuesday on an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome, a case considered nationally pivotal. Judges of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly ruled to reverse two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of the 2017 law based on the likely success of overturning it as unconstitutional.