A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

May 12, 2021

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 6, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Future of Drug-Pricing Transparency” by W.B. Feldman, et al.
  • “Becoming a Physician: A Shared Evaluation Platform for Medical Training” by J.F. McConville and J.N. Woodruff
  • “Learning How to Die — Lessons from the Irish Wake” by R.M. Olson
  • “Repurposed Antiviral Drugs for Covid-19 — Interim WHO Solidarity Trial Results” by WHO Solidarity Trial Consortium
  • “Phase 3 Trials of Tirbanibulin Ointment for Actinic Keratosis” by A. Blauvelt, et al.
  • “Posture, Gait, Quality of Life, and Hearing with a Vestibular Implant” by M.R. Chow, et al.
  • “Antibody Status and Incidence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Health Care Workers” by S.F. Lumley, et al.
  • “Randomized Trial of a Vaccine Regimen to Prevent Chronic HCV Infection” by K. Page, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Education, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy

Ad