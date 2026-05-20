Barnes & Noble CEO Says He Has ‘No Problem’ Selling AI-Written Books: ‘We Will Stock Them’

(People) – James Daunt added that the chain bookstore may already be selling AI-generated books, “but we’re not really conscious of them”

The CEO of Barnes & Noble is defending the sale of AI-written books.

James Daunt, the chief executive officer of the popular book chain, said he finds no issue with selling books generated by artificial intelligence, so long as the book doesn’t “masquerade” as human-made. Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Daunt explained his stance, which is being viewed online as controversial. (Read More)