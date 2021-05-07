Vaccination Against COVID ‘Does Not Mean Immunity’ for People with Organ Transplants

(NPR) – For most people, COVID-19 vaccines promise a return to something akin to normal life. But for the hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. who have a transplanted organ, it’s a different story. That includes Burns, who got a double lung transplant nearly five years ago. New research published this week in the medical journal JAMA suggests many transplant recipients may not get protection from vaccination, even after two doses.