Man Who Spent 22 Years in Solitary Confinement Fights to End the Practice

(ABC News) – After spending 22 years in solitary confinement, Anthony Gay is trying to make sure no other prisoner in Illinois has to experience the same level of trauma that he went through. Gay is the face of the state’s Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Act, a bill developed over the last 10 years that would limit solitary confinement to no more than 10 days per six-month period.