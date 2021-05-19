A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available
May 19, 2021
Developing World Bioethics (vol. 20, no. 2, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Ethical Challenges of the SARS?CoV?2 Pandemic in the Global South and the Global North – Same and Different” by Udo Schuklenk
- “Lessons Never Learned: Crisis and gender?based violence” by Neetu John, et al.
- “Latin American Healthcare Systems in Times of Pandemic” by Sergio G. Litewka and Elizabeth Heitman
- “Addressing the Conflict between Partner Notification and Patient Confidentiality in Serodiscordant Relationships: How can Ubuntu Help?” by Cornelius Ewuoso
- “Ethical Principles for Promoting Health Research Data Sharing with Sub?Saharan Africa” by Evelyn Anane?Sarpong, Tenzin Wangmo and Marcel Tanner
- “Moral Residue and Health Justice for the Global South: Addressing Past Issues through Current Interventions and Research” by Samuel J. Ujewe
- “Cultural Considerations in Forgoing Enteral Feeding: A Comparison between the Hong Kong Chinese, North American, and Malaysian Islamic Patients with Advanced Dementia at the End?of?Life” by Olivia M.Y. Ngan, et al.