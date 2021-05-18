Aiding Her Dying Husband, a Geriatrician Learns the Emotional and Physical Toll of Caregiving

(Kaiser Health News) – Were it not for the challenges she’s faced during the coronavirus pandemic, Elon might not have learned firsthand how exhausting end-of-life care can be, physically and emotionally — something she understood only abstractly previously as a geriatrician. And she might not have been struck by what she called the deepest lesson of this pandemic: that caregiving is a manifestation of love and that love means being present with someone even when suffering seems overwhelming. (Read Full Article)