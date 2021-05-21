CRISPR and the End of Genetic Diseases

(Medscape) – In July 2019, Victoria Gray woke up in a sunlit, pale green hospital room at Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville. A frozen bag of her genetically edited blood cells thawed by her bed. Gray, a 34-year-old mother of four from Forest, MS, was about to become a medical trailblazer. When Gray was 3 months old, her grandmother hoisted the writhing, squalling infant from the bathtub and rushed her to the emergency room. There, doctors diagnosed Gray with sickle cell disease (SCD), a blood disorder that damages major organs and causes lifelong bouts of excruciating pain. (Read Full Article)