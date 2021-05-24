Artificial Intelligence Tool Could Help Triage COVID-19 Patients in the ED

(Medscape) – A new artificial intelligence (AI) tool predicted with up to 80% accuracy which COVID-19 patients would deteriorate within 96 hours, researchers report. A preliminary version of the tool was tested in the emergency department (ED) during the first wave of the pandemic and produced accurate predictions in real-time, showing potential to assist front-line physicians in triaging these patients. (Read Full Article)