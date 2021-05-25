The Truth About Deinstituionalization

May 25, 2021

(The Atlantic) – When a person has a mental-health crisis in America, it is almost always law enforcement—not a therapist, social worker, or psychiatrist—who responds to the 911 call. But most officers aren’t adequately trained to deal with mental-health emergencies. And while laws intended to protect civil liberties make it exceedingly difficult to hospitalize people against their will, it is remarkably easy to arrest them. As a result, policing and incarceration have effectively replaced emergency mental-health care, especially in low-income communities of color. In many jails, the percentage of people with mental illness has continued to go up even as the jail population has dropped. (Read Full Article)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, highlights, Human Dignity, Mental Health, News, Public Health

Ad