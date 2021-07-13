A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
July 13, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 8, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Use of Therapeutic Untruths by Learning Disability Nursing Students” by Karen McKenzie, et al.
- “Nurses’ Refusals of Patient Involvement in their Own Palliative Care” by Stinne Glasdam, Charlotte Bredahl Jacobsen and Hanne Bess Boelsbjerg
- “Giving Nurses a Voice During Ethical Conflict in the Intensive Care Unit” by Natalie S McAndrew and Joshua B Hardin
- “Conscience and Conscientious Objection: The Midwife’s Role in Abortion Services” by Beate Ramsayer and Valerie Fleming
- “Ethical Coffee Room: An International Collaboration in Learning Ethics Digitally” by Katri Manninen, et al.
- “Nurse Managers’ Perspectives on Working with Everyday Ethics in Long-Term Care” by Siri Andreassen Devik, et al.
- “Moral Distress in Emergency and Critical Care Nurses: A Metaethnography” by Tracey C Arnold
- “Self-Care as an Ethical Obligation for Nurses” by Mary Linton and Jamie Koonmen