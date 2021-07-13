A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

July 13, 2021

Nursing Ethics (vol. 27, no. 8, 2020) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “The Use of Therapeutic Untruths by Learning Disability Nursing Students” by Karen McKenzie, et al.
  • “Nurses’ Refusals of Patient Involvement in their Own Palliative Care” by Stinne Glasdam, Charlotte Bredahl Jacobsen and Hanne Bess Boelsbjerg
  • “Giving Nurses a Voice During Ethical Conflict in the Intensive Care Unit” by Natalie S McAndrew and Joshua B Hardin
  • “Conscience and Conscientious Objection: The Midwife’s Role in Abortion Services” by Beate Ramsayer and Valerie Fleming
  • “Ethical Coffee Room: An International Collaboration in Learning Ethics Digitally” by Katri Manninen, et al.
  • “Nurse Managers’ Perspectives on Working with Everyday Ethics in Long-Term Care” by Siri Andreassen Devik, et al.
  • “Moral Distress in Emergency and Critical Care Nurses: A Metaethnography” by Tracey C Arnold
  • “Self-Care as an Ethical Obligation for Nurses” by Mary Linton and Jamie Koonmen

 

