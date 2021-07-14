U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record 93,000 in 2020 During Pandemic

(STAT News) – Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. government reported Wednesday. That estimate far eclipses the high of about 72,000 drug overdose deaths reached the previous year and amounts to a 29% increase. “This is a staggering loss of human life,” said Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends. (Read Full Article)