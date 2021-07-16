Germany Floods: ‘My City Looks Like a Battlefield’

(BBC) – Germans have shared their horror at the speed with which floodwaters engulfed their homes and businesses, devastating many areas near the River Rhine. Some compare the scale of devastation with the pounding that Germany endured in World War Two. And in a reminder of the war, the Germany army is using armoured vehicles to help clear away debris. In the village of Schuld, in the Eifel region, the flash flood ripped buildings apart and tossed cars over, filling the streets with debris and thick layers of mud. (Read Full Article)