China Floods: Thousands Evacuated as Rail Stations and Roads Submerged

(BBC) – Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in parts of central China, leaving train stations and roads submerged. More than 10,000 people in Henan province have been evacuated to shelters following the record rainfall. Meanwhile, at least one person has died and two more are missing in the city of Zhengzhou after its subway system was inundated with rushing water. More than a dozen cities in the region have been affected by the flooding. (Read Full Article)