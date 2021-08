CDC’s Covid-19 Mask Mandate Clouded by Flawed Data

(Wall Street Journal) – The meaning of some of the viral load data has been disputed. Inside the CDC, some officials disagree with the agency’s conclusion that vaccinated people who become infected may spread the virus as readily as the unvaccinated, and argue that more testing needs to be done, including tests that measure how infectious virus particles are, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Read Full Article)