California Wildfires Worsen Amid “Critical” Danger

(Axios) – The National Weather Service on Tuesday declared red flag warnings over a vast stretch of the West, including California, Nevada and Montana, prompted by projected strong winds, high temperatures and drought conditions. Why it matters: In Northern California, where fuel moisture and flammability are especially conducive to extreme wildfire behavior, multiple communities were ordered to evacuate on Monday night and Tuesday because of the rapidly growing Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. (Read Full Article)