A New Edition of Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics Is Now Available
August 23, 2021
Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics (vol. 30, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Where Does Open Science Lead Us During a Pandemic? A Public Good Argument to Prioritize Rights in the Open Commons” by Benjamin Capps
- “COVID-19 and Health-Related Authority Allocation Puzzles” by Michael Da Silva
- “Telepsychiatry in the Age of COVID: Some Ethical Considerations” by
H. Paul Chin and Guillermo Palchik
- “The COVID-19 Pandemic: Healthcare Crisis Leadership as Ethics Communication” by Matti Hayry
- “Drug Repurposing for COVID-19: Ethical Considerations and Roadmaps” by Hiroyasu Ino, Eisuke Nakazawa and Akira Akabayashi
- “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine Development and Production: An Ethical Way Forward” by Kenneth V. Iserson
- “After COVID-19: The Way We Die from Now On” by Anna Magdalena Elsner
- “End-of-life Decisions for Patients with Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness in England and Wales: Time for Neuroscience-informed Improvements” by Paul Catley, Stephanie Pywell and Adam Tanner
- “Autonomy, Coercion, and Public Healthcare Guarantees: The Uptake of Sofosbuvir in Germany” by Afschin Gandjour
- “Toward an Africanized Bioethics Curriculum” by Kevin G. Behrens and C. S. Wareham
- “The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Month of Bioethics in Finland” by Matti Hayry
- “Aiding and Abetting Suicide: The Current Debate in Italy” by Fabrizio Turoldo
- “Bioethical Issues in Antarctica” by Kenneth V. Iserson
- “Human Biobanking in Developed and Developing Countries: An Ethico-Legal Comparative Analysis of the Frameworks in the United Kingdom, Australia, Uganda, and South Africa” by Safia Mahomed
- “An Examination into the Embryo Disposal Practices of Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority Licenced Fertility Centers in the United Kingdom” by Abigail Maguire
- “Effective Communication Following Pregnancy Loss: A Study in England” by Louise Austin, et al.