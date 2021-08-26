A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
August 26, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT): Societal Pressure or Freedom of Choice? A Vignette Study of Dutch Citizens’ Attitudes” by Adriana Kater-Kuipers, et al.
- “National External Quality Assessment for Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Diagnostics of Primary Immunodeficiencies” by Kim Elsink, et al.
- “Perceptions of Genetic Testing in Patients with Hereditary Chronic Pancreatitis and their Families: A Qualitative Triangulation” by Regina Müller, et al.
- “How will New Genetic Technologies, such as Gene Editing, change Reproductive Decision-Making? Views of High-Risk Couples” by Ivy van Dijke, et al.
- “Regulatory Landscape of Providing Information on Newborn Screening to Parents across Europe” by V?ra Franková, et al.
- “Sex-Specific Genetic Effects across Biomarkers” by Emily Flynn, et al.
- “Genetic Modifiers in Rare Disorders: The Case of Fragile X Syndrome” by Hayley Crawford, et al.