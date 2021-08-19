Regardless of How Covid-19 Spread, We Need to Better Prevent Lab Leaks

(The Economist) – People who work with deadly pathogens do so with scandalously little transparency or supervision. Rules in some places are not legally binding or subject to independent oversight. That has to change. The world needs to know who is working with which pathogens, where, and under what sort of safety protocols. (Intelligence agencies do not see this as part of their remit, but they should.) International standards are needed, and a global body to advise on the most dangerous kinds of work. (Read Full Article)