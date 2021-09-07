A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
September 7, 2021
The New Bioethics (vol. 35, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Withdrawal of Intensive Care during Times of Severe Scarcity: Triage during a Pandemic only upon Arrival or with the Inclusion of Patients Who are already under Treatment?” by Annette Dufner
- “Saving the Most Lives—A Comparison of European Triage Guidelines in the Context of the COVID?19 Pandemic” by Hans?Jörg Ehni, Urban Wiesing and Robert Ranisch
- “Eating Meat and not Vaccinating: In Defense of the Analogy” by Ben Jones
- “Nudging for Others’ Sake: An Ethical Analysis of the Legitimacy of Nudging Healthcare Workers to Accept Influenza Immunization” by Mariette van den Hoven
- “The Ethics of Grandfather Clauses in Healthcare Resource Allocation” by Gry Wester, et al.
- “Critical Analysis of Communication Strategies in Public Health Promotion: An Empirical?Ethical Study on Organ Donation in Germany” by Solveig Lena Hansen, Larissa Pfaller and Silke Schicktanz
- “The Cost of Safety: Balancing Risk and Liberty in Psychiatric Units” by Rocksheng Zhong and Tobias Wasser
- “Space Bioethics: Why We Need It and Why It Should be a Feminist Space Bioethics” by Konrad Szocik
- “Autonomy and Social Influence in Predictive Genetic Testing Decision?Making: A Qualitative Interview Study” by Bettina M. Zimmermann, et al.
- “The Differentiation Argument: If Newborns Outrank Animals, so do Fetuses” by Kyle Blanchette
- “Vital Prostheses: Killing, Letting Die, and the Ethics of De?Implantation” by Sean Aas