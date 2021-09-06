Woman Paralyzed Due to COVID-19 Should Be Removed from Life-Support, Judge Rules

September 6, 2021

(IBTimes) – A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported. (Read Full Article)

