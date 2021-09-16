A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
September 16, 2021
Hastings Center Report (vol. 51, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Heart without Life: Artificial Organs and the Lived Body” by Mary Jean Walker
- “Weighted Lotteries and the Allocation of Scarce Medications for Covid?19” by Lynn A. Jansen and Steven Wall
- “Rethinking Human Embryo Research Policies” by Kirstin R. W. Matthews, et al.
- “When Is Age Choosing Ageist Discrimination?” by Teneille R. Brown, Leslie P. Francis and James Tabery
- “Getting to the Truth: Ethics, Trust, and Triage in the United States versus Europe during the Covid?19 Pandemic” by Kristina Orfali
- “Can Clinical Empathy Survive? Distress, Burnout, and Malignant Duty in the Age of Covid?19” by Adrian Anzaldua and Jodi Halpern