A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

September 16, 2021

Hastings Center Report (vol. 51, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “A Heart without Life: Artificial Organs and the Lived Body” by Mary Jean Walker
  • “Weighted Lotteries and the Allocation of Scarce Medications for Covid?19” by Lynn A. Jansen and Steven Wall
  • “Rethinking Human Embryo Research Policies” by Kirstin R. W. Matthews, et al.
  • “When Is Age Choosing Ageist Discrimination?” by Teneille R. Brown, Leslie P. Francis and James Tabery
  • “Getting to the Truth: Ethics, Trust, and Triage in the United States versus Europe during the Covid?19 Pandemic” by Kristina Orfali
  • “Can Clinical Empathy Survive? Distress, Burnout, and Malignant Duty in the Age of Covid?19” by Adrian Anzaldua and Jodi Halpern

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Culture, Disability Ethics, Disaster Ethics, Education, Emerging Technologies, Geriatric & Aging, Global Bioethics, Healthcare, Human Dignity, Informed Consent, Journal Articles, Nursing, Pharma, Public Health, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics, Research Ethics

Ad