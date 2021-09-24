A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
September 24, 2021
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 29, no. 3, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Estimation of the Number of People with Down Syndrome in Europe” by Gert de Graaf, Frank Buckley and Brian G. Skotko
- “Parental Exome Analysis Identifies Shared Carrier Status for a Second Recessive Disorder in Couples with an Affected Child” by Hagar Mor-Shaked, et al.
- “Genotype-First Approach to the Detection of Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Risk, and Effects of Risk Disclosure to Biobank Participants” by Liis Leitsalu, et al.
- “Secondary Research Use of Personal Medical Data: Attitudes from Patient and Population Surveys in The Netherlands and Germany” by Gesine Richter, et al.
- “Identifying the Nature and Extent of Public and Donor Concern about the Commercialisation of Biobanks for Genomic Research” by Christine R. Critchley, et al.